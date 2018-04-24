Sioux Falls Axe Throwing and Beer. What Could Possibly Go Wrong?

Escape 605 has found their stride and a place in Sioux Falls by offering people the fun opportunity to unravel clues and riddles in order to solve an interactive puzzle and escape a room they're "trapped" in. Individuals, families and companies have utilized this unique entertainment experience for birthdays, anniversaries, team-building and more.

Now they're adding a new dimension to their recreation offerings; axe throwing. This activity is similar to playing darts, but you'll be throwing small hatchets at the targets to see who has the best aim.

The new location, Escape 605 Axe Throwing & Escape Rooms will be opening in the former Ming Wah restaurant space at 119 West 10th street. They'll have 6 axe-throwing lanes with two targets in each. Participants spend 15 minutes with an "ax-pert" and then get to try their skills for an hour.

The hope is to have the axe-throwing area open this summer with the escape rooms following soon after. You'll even be able to join axe-throwing leagues with your buddies. Escape rooms will be located on the main floor and also in the basement and all the areas will have access to a beer and wine bar, as well as a coffee bar.

That's right, beer and axe-throwing. Some say, "a match made in heaven". But I can't seem to get this image from a classic Tonight Show with Johnny Carson episode out of my head and this didn't even involve beer!

