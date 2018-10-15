Sioux Falls Artist Captures Wedding Moments with Live Paintings

Everyone is searching for that extra wow factor to add to their wedding and Sioux Falls artist Jillian Gunlicks can do just that! Gunlicks can capture your wedding moments with beautiful art painted live during your special day.

I asked Jillian some questions about live wedding paintings, and how her artist's journey has unfolded over the years.

What is a live wedding painting?

A live wedding painting is a work of art created on sight during the reception of a wedding. It is a painting that captures a moment in time from earlier in the day or at the reception itself.

How long have you been painting at weddings?

I have been painting wedding for over 5 years. It grows more and more each year and gets more popular as people see and hear about it. Most of the time, a majority of the guests have never heard or seen something like this done before. It is a fun entertainment piece to add to the reception.

Where have you traveled to for some of your live paintings?

I have had so much fun being able to travel for the live paintings. The first place I went out of state was Big Sur California and it was incredible! I have also been to Chicago, Sedona, Sacramento, and most recently St. Augustine Florida. I’m excited to see where this will take me in the future.

What other painting services do you offer?

I do a lot of commission work as well. I can paint anything off of a photo but the most popular are pet, child, and wedding portraits. They are all fun and such a special piece to have.

Jillian Gunliks / Facebook

Who has been an encouragement to your craft either early on in life or now?

I have always had a lot of support with my artwork. My parents always encouraged me and helped me sharpen my skills by hiring a private art teacher when I was in high school. As an adult, my friends and family have been nothing but supportive and have been my biggest fans. Being a full time artist is a scary step, so having all of that support is huge.

If someone wants to have you paint at their wedding what’s the best way for them to contact you?

The best way to contact me is through email, jilliangun@hotmail.com . It is also helpful to include the date of the wedding in the email so I can easily check availability.

To see more of Jillian's live wedding paintings and other work check out her Instagram or the Jillian Artistry Facebook page.