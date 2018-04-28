Sioux Falls Art and Wine Walk Marry Two of Life’s Best Creations

Here it is, another glorious sign of the change of seasons; the spring version of the downtown Sioux Falls Art & Wine Walk! As I've said before, you simply can't go wrong combining two of life's great pleasures!

The Downtown Sioux Falls First Friday Art & Wine Walk is positive proof of that. It is coming up on Friday, May 4, from 5 to 9 PM. You'll need a wristband to enjoy all the activities and those can be purchased for only $20 (or buy wine by the glass for $5) at all of the participating locations, of which there are about 30!

You can sample a variety of wines, watch artists at work in multiple business locations (on both sides of the river) and commiserate with your friends, all while shopping late in Downtown Sioux Falls, because it is also First Friday! I'd suggest picking a downtown restaurant for a delicious meal first and then head out to sample art and wine.

You can see the complete list of participating businesses and the kinds of art you will be viewing by going to the Downtown Sioux Falls website.

