Sioux Falls Washington, Sioux Falls Christian, Tea Area, and West Central will all travel out to Rapid City to play for the 2018 South Dakota state soccer championships.

Championship night for state soccer takes place on Saturday, October 13 in Rapid City. Four champions will be crowned between Class A (Girls, Boys) and Class AA (Girls, Boys).

It could be a big championship afternoon for Tea Area with both of their teams making the state championship game. It will be the Tea Area girls that will open up championship Saturday as they battle West Central. West Central is looking for their third straight Class A Girls' Championship. The two teams previously played for a title in 2016.

Tea Area boys will look to win their second state championship in three attempts on Saturday night. The Titans finished as a runner-up in 2016 but won the title over St. Thomas More in 2017. This year Tea will have to battle Sioux Falls Christian for the title. The Chargers were runner-ups in 2014, and champions in 2015.

In Class AA, the Washington Warriors punched their ticket to the Class AA boys state soccer championship with a 2-1 win over Spearfish. Now the Warriors will have a chance to win their first state soccer championship when they face Aberdeen Central on Saturday night. The Golden Eagles previously won the title in 2016 and finished as the runner-up in 2017.

All games will be played at Sioux Park in Rapid City on Saturday, October 13.

2018 South Dakota State Soccer Championships

12:00 CT - Tea Area vs. West Central (Class A Girls)

2:00 CT - Tea Area vs. Sioux Falls Christian (Class A Boys)

6:00 CT - Pierre vs. RC Stevens (Class AA Girls)

8:00 CT - Washington vs. Aberdeen Central (Class AA Boys)