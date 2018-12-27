Sioux Falls Area Roads Bad and Getting Worse

Roads in Sioux Falls are very slippery with a combination of heavy snow and slush. It's slow going and indications are it's going to get worse.

Safe Travel USA is reporting that roads are snowy, icy, and slippery. Here are some of the current road conditions. Keep in mind that they are deteriorating fast.

I-29 north of Sioux Falls to Brookings has limited visibility less than half mile, blowing snow, slippery, and snow covered with reduced speed.

I-29 south of Sioux Falls to Elk Point Exit reporting limited visibility less than half mile, blowing snow, slippery, and snow covered with reduced speed.

I-90 West of Sioux Falls to Humbolt exit limited visibility less than a quarter mile, blowing snow, slippery, and snow covered with reduced speed.

Josh Kolakowski post this on Roads to Sioux Falls via Facebook .

Actural road conditions may vary and you are cautioned to be alert to changing conditions, call ahead, and be prepared for hazardous driving conditions.