Sioux Falls Area High School Spring Teams Receive Academic Achievement Awards
It was another great year of high school athletics during the 2016-17 season, and it was even better academically for activities this spring.
The South Dakota High School Activities Association honors athletic teams and fine arts groups for their efforts inside the classroom. Any varsity team or fine art group is eligible if they have a combined 3.0 or higher GPA.
63 groups have been honored in the Sioux Falls area (Sioux Falls Public, O'Gorman, Harrisburg, Tea Area). Activities include anything from yearbook to track and field. O'Gorman led the area with 12 total sports/activity groups selected.
Harrisburg (4)
- Boys Tennis
- Girls Track and Field
- Boys Track and Field
- Girls Golf
Sioux Falls Christian (9)
- All-State Jazz Band
- Boys Tennis
- Student Council
- Yearbook
- Girls Golf
- Boys Track and Field
- Girls Track and Field
- Large Group Chorus
- Large Group Band
Sioux Falls Lincoln (10)
- Yearbook
- Newspaper
- Boys Tennis
- Boys Track and Field
- Girls Track and Field
- All-State Jazz Band
- Large Group Band
- Large Group Chorus
- Student Council
- Girls Golf
Sioux Falls O'Gorman (12)
- Large Group Band
- Literary Publications
- Boys Track and Field
- Girls Track and Field
- Large Group Chorus
- All-State Jazz Band
- Newspaper
- Yearbook
- Large Group Orchestra
- Boys Tennis
- Student Council
- Girls Golf
Sioux Falls Roosevelt (9)
- Yearbook
- All-State Jazz Band
- Large Group Chorus
- Large Group Band
- Large Group Orchestra
- Newspaper
- Boys Tennis
- Student Council
- Girls Golf
Sioux Falls Washington (11)
- Large Group Orchestra
- Newspaper
- Yearbook
- Boys Tennis
- Girls Golf
- Boys Track and Field
- All-State Jazz Band
- Girls Track and Field
- Student Council
- Large Group Band
- Large Group Chorus
Tea Area (8)
- Large Group Chorus
- Girls Golf
- Student Council
- Yearbook
- Large Group Band
- All-State Jazz Band
- Girls Track and Field
- Boys Track and Field
More schools and award information can be found through the SDHSAA.