It was another great year of high school athletics during the 2016-17 season, and it was even better academically for activities this spring.

The South Dakota High School Activities Association honors athletic teams and fine arts groups for their efforts inside the classroom. Any varsity team or fine art group is eligible if they have a combined 3.0 or higher GPA.

63 groups have been honored in the Sioux Falls area (Sioux Falls Public, O'Gorman, Harrisburg, Tea Area). Activities include anything from yearbook to track and field. O'Gorman led the area with 12 total sports/activity groups selected.

Harrisburg (4)

Boys Tennis

Girls Track and Field

Boys Track and Field

Girls Golf

Sioux Falls Christian (9)

All-State Jazz Band

Boys Tennis

Student Council

Yearbook

Girls Golf

Boys Track and Field

Girls Track and Field

Large Group Chorus

Large Group Band

Sioux Falls Lincoln (10)

Yearbook

Newspaper

Boys Tennis

Boys Track and Field

Girls Track and Field

All-State Jazz Band

Large Group Band

Large Group Chorus

Student Council

Girls Golf

Sioux Falls O'Gorman (12)

Large Group Band

Literary Publications

Boys Track and Field

Girls Track and Field

Large Group Chorus

All-State Jazz Band

Newspaper

Yearbook

Large Group Orchestra

Boys Tennis

Student Council

Girls Golf

Sioux Falls Roosevelt (9)

Yearbook

All-State Jazz Band

Large Group Chorus

Large Group Band

Large Group Orchestra

Newspaper

Boys Tennis

Student Council

Girls Golf

Sioux Falls Washington (11)

Large Group Orchestra

Newspaper

Yearbook

Boys Tennis

Girls Golf

Boys Track and Field

All-State Jazz Band

Girls Track and Field

Student Council

Large Group Band

Large Group Chorus

Tea Area (8)

Large Group Chorus

Girls Golf

Student Council

Yearbook

Large Group Band

All-State Jazz Band

Girls Track and Field

Boys Track and Field

More schools and award information can be found through the SDHSAA .