College-bound seniors look for many ways to ease their financial burdens. Now one local entity can help.

The Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation is opening scholarship applications to those planning to attend college. There are also opportunities for students already attending college and for those pursuing postgraduate degrees. Awards range from $300 to $7,000 per academic year.

“Winter break is a perfect time to start applying,” said SFACF President Andy Patterson. “We have a wide variety of scholarships available. There’s something for everyone.”

Several awards are available to students statewide including the Joe Foss An American Hero Scholarship which honors students who demonstrate characteristics of an American patriot, and the Fred and Marie Christopherson Scholarship highlights high school seniors who plan to continue their education at a college or university in South Dakota.

The Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation gathers, grows, and grants charitable dollars creating endowments, investing the assets, and using the proceeds to fund worthy community projects. Since its inception in 1984, the foundation has distributed over $153 million in grants to charitable, educational, cultural, religious, and scientific activities. Visit www.sfacf.org for more information.