Sioux Falls Annual Mayor’s 4th of July Celebration

While you are enjoying this Memorial Day weekend with your family and friends why not start planning the holidays when you'll be together?

Like 4th of July.

When your guests return in July Sioux Falls will be ready for them in grand fashion with fun from sunup to sundown.

The annual Mayor's 4th of July celebration has been growing and growing. Below is a list of just some of the fun:

4th of July Family Parade and Picnic

Fun Run & Walk

Sioux Falls Municipal Band performance

Fireworks

Click here for the specifics and for race and parade registration.

Make the most of this 4th of July in Sioux Falls.

By the way, July 4th is on Tuesday this year.