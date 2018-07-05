Sioux Falls and Brookings Spraying for Mosquitoes Tonight

I spent the first half of this week near a lake in Minnesota, where mosquitoes have been known to haul away small pets. Right now I'm covered with 27 mosquito bites. No type of spraying is done around that body of water. But it's about to happen in Sioux Falls.

The City of Sioux Falls will be conducting spraying tonight around the city between 8:00 P.M. and 1:00 P.M. You can see a map of the spraying zones here or download a printable pdf of the map. The Sioux Falls Health Department sprays the city bike trail two mornings a week between the hours of 4:00 A.M. and 8:00 A.M. The spraying schedule is subject to change with weather conditions.

The product that is used to kill mosquitoes is PermX 30-30. The spray kills on contact and breaks down quickly in the environment and is approved for use by the EPA in residential areas for adult mosquito control.

Brookings will also be spraying for mosquitoes tonight beginning at 9:00 P.M.

