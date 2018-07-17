Sioux Falls Among Top Least Stressed Cities

Do you feel like we live in about the most stressfree city in the nation? According to Wallethub Sioux Falls is among the Top 5 Least Stressful Cities to live in the United States.

Wallethub reports that money, work, family and relationships are the leading things that cause us stress. And apparently we here in South Dakota's largest city handle our stress pretty well.

To reach their findings WalletHub compared more than 180 cities across 37 key metrics including average weekly hours worked, debt load, to divorce and suicide rates.

The Top 10 Most Stressed Cities in America are:

Detroit, MI Newark, NJ Cleveland, OH Birmingham, AL Toledo, OH Baltimore, MD Wilmington, DE Milwaukee, WI Gulfport, MS St. Lious, MO

The Top 10 Least Stressed Cities in America are:

Fremont, CA Bismarck, ND Sioux Falls, SD Overland Park, KS South Burlington, VT Scottsdale, AZ Irvine, CA San Jose, CA Madison, WI Lincoln, NE

You can see the full list of cities at Wallethub.com.