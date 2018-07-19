The Sioux Falls School District will be holding a mandatory meeting for students interested in playing any sport during the 2018-2019 seasons.

Lincoln, Roosevelt, and Washington will host the mandatory meeting on Tuesday, July 24 at 6:00 PM. Students and their parents are asked to attend the meeting at the school that they attend.

Please note that this meeting is for students who want to play in any sanctioned SDHSAA sport this upcoming school year. This is not just a fall-sports meeting. Kids interested in playing in any of these sports must attend:

Boys and Girls:

Basketball

Cross Country

Golf

Soccer

Tennis

Track and Field

Boys Only

Football

Wrestling

Girls Only

Competitive Cheer/Dance

Gymnastics

Volleyball

The 2018-2019 athletic season begins on July 30 with practices opening for competitive cheer/dance and soccer. Football, boys golf, and girls tennis starts shortly after on August 6. The calendar year will continue through June 2 with the conclusion of the spring golf tournaments.

