Sioux Falls Alcohol Compliance Check Has Perfect Score

Sioux Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Sam Clemens says a Monday alcohol compliance check of businesses that sell alcohol had a perfect score.

"We had 19 businesses that were checked to make sure they were following the laws and not selling alcohol to underage people. Thankfully 19 of those people did what they were supposed to do."

So, how does this compare with previous alcohol compliance checks?

"I think on average it's probably safe to say we would see one or two businesses fail. That's really not that uncommon. A couple of years ago we had a string for a full year of businesses doing what they were supposed to do. We had a hundred percent compliance for almost a whole year."