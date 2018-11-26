Sioux Falls Airport Delays and Cancellations Due to Winter Storm

When you look out your window here in Sioux Falls today you don't really think about any bad weather that could interrupt your plans right? It's clear, cold and the sun is shining. Well that's not the case in parts of the Midwest where blizzard warnings remain in effect from northeast Missouri into southeast Wisconsin and northeast Illinois, including the greater Chicago area.

According to KSFY TV the winter storm has led to hundreds of flight delays and cancellations including several involving the Sioux Falls airport. You can check the latest delays at the airport's website .

The National Weather Service says heavy snow will continue through Monday with up to a foot of snow expected in some areas and wind gusts of up to 50 mph likely to cause whiteout conditions.

The Chicago Department of Aviation says average departure delays at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport are 77 minutes and the flight-tracking website FlightAware reports that just over 350 flights headed to or from the U.S. were canceled as of early Monday.