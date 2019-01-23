It's usually the hottest weekend of the year and one of the most entertaining when the Sioux Falls Airshow takes place in August. This year featuring the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

The 2019 Power on the Prairie Sioux Falls Air and Space Show hits full speed with a visit from the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Air Demonstration Squadron. The Thunderbirds will provide the headline act for the upcoming airshow to be held at Joe Foss Field on August 17 and 18.

Don't worry about saving up for a ticket. It's FREE!

Aeronautical enthusiasts will be able to view some of the most recognized aircraft in history. The complete list has yet to be finalized but in past airshows Sioux Falls has witnessed the incredible B-29, B-17, the Blue Angels and many more.

The Sioux Falls Airshow is a family-friendly spectacular. Plenty of grandstand seating, shuttle service, food and beverage vendors, and a play area for the kids if they get restless.