Sioux Falls Accepting Nominations for Visitor Industry Awards

If you know of someone who works in the visitor industry in Sioux Falls, the Convention and Visitor's Bureau would like to hear about them for a possible award.

The CVB is currently accepting nominations for the 2018 Visitor Industry Awards which will be handed out Tuesday May 8 during the Visitor Industry Luncheon.

The luncheon will be held at the Sioux Falls Convention Center and will feature guest speaker Lt. General Russel L. Honore (Ret.), a decorated 37-year army veteran.

There are three separate award categories this year:

Heart of the City Award

First Impressions Award

Business Award

The 'Heart of the City Award' recognizes "a person who has made a significant contribution to the visitor industry through inspiration, spring and excellent leadership."

The 'First Impressions Award' recognizes "a person who comes in direct contact with visitors and consistently provides extraordinary customer service."

The 'Business Award' recognizes "an individual, business or organization in the visitor industry who exemplifies innovation, creates impact and causes our region to shine as a visitor destination."

All nominations are to be no longer than one page in length explaining why your nominee should be chosen and need to be submitted by Friday March 23.

To nominate someone go to the Visit Sioux Falls website or mail your nomination to:

Sioux Falls Convention & Visitor's Bureau, Attn: Kathie Puthoff, 200 N. Phillips Avenue, Suite 102, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104.

A list of past award winners can also be found on the Visit Sioux Falls website.

