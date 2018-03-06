Sioux Falls a Great Place to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

Tell us something we don't know, why don't you? That was my reaction to WalletHub's report on Best Cities for St. Patrick's Day Celebrations. Sioux Falls came in 32nd out of 200 of the largest cities in the U.S., which in my opinion, isn't too bad, all things considered.

Well over 56 percent of Americans plan to celebrate St. Patrick's Day and last year alone about $5.3 billion was spent on the holiday itself! That's a lot of green to celebrate green, if you know what I mean!

When ranking cities for their St. Patrick's Day worthiness, WalletHub considered things like parades, number of parties and festivals per capita, percentage of population with Irish heritage, number of Irish pubs and restaurants per capita, crime rates, weather conditions and walkability (whatever that means).

They gathered their information from organizations as diverse as the U.S. Census Bureau to Eventbrite, and the FBI to AccuWeather .

To see the complete report on great cities where you can spend St. Patrick's Day, check out WalletHub.

