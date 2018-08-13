Sioux Falls 2018 Walk to End Alzheimer’s Coming Up

Sioux Falls 2018 Walk to End Alzheimer’s is Saturday, Sept. 15th. Alzheimer's disease is a chronic neurodegenerative disease that usually starts slowly and worsens over time. It is the cause of a majority of cases of dementia. The most common early symptom is difficulty with short-term memory.

As the disease advances, symptoms can include problems with language, disorientation (including easily getting lost), mood swings, loss of motivation, not managing self care, and behavioural issues. As a person's condition declines, they often withdraw from family and society.

The Sioux Falls Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is an event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. This inspiring event calls on participants of all ages and abilities to join the fight against the disease. Together, we can end Alzheimer's.

What you need to know about the Sioux Falls Walk to End Alzheimer's :

WHEN: Saturday, September 15, 2018 8:00 a.m. Registration, 9:45 a.m. Opening Ceremony, 10:00 a.m. Walk begins.

WHERE: Cherapa Place – North Parking Lot – 401 E. 8th St.

HOW: Register today. Sign up as a Team Captain, join a team or register to walk as an individual at alz.org/walk .

CONTACT: Leslie Morrow, State Executive Director, 605.339.4543 x8336, lmorrow@alz.org