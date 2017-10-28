Sioux Empire Kennel Club Fall Dog Show This Weekend

If you're a dog lover, put this on your to-do list this weekend. You need to check out the Sioux Empire Kennel Club fall dog show.

The Sioux Empire Kennel Club has been hosting dog shows since 1964.

Bill Burggraff of Sioux Empire Kennel Club told KDLT News, “It’s a family oriented sport, hobby. Kids like it. Everybody seems to like the dogs. We all like to be able to see the dogs.”

Nearly 800 dogs from all over the country are in town this weekend to compete in the show that kicked off on Friday.

According to KDLT News, these four-legged competitors and their owners will try to score the most points in obedience and rally trials. While attempting to qualifying for other prestigious dog shows from around the country like the Westminster Dog Show.

The various pooches will be strutting their stuff both Saturday and Sunday, (October 28 & 29) from 8 AM to 6 PM at the Sioux Empire Fairgrounds.

Source: KDLT TV