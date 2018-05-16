Sioux Empire Film Festival This Weekend

I have always loves a good story wither it's in a song, a book, or a movie there is something magical about a good story.

Like a lot of people I had only tasted stories in movies through the big screen or the ones shown on Sunday night TV.

When I got older I was introduced to an entirely new world of magic insert film festivals.

If you have never been to a film festival I would recommend putting it on a things to do on life list.

If you are around the Sioux Falls area you can check out the Sioux Empire Film Festival

Their mission statement from the Sioux Empire Film Festival Website:

The mission of the Sioux Empire Film Festival is to build awareness of independent film as an art form and provide educational opportunities for local and national filmmakers.

Friday night and Saturday you have a chance to take in all sorts of art pieced together by storytellers.

For the lineup of movies, show times, and to purchase tickets go to the Sioux Empire Film Festival website.

