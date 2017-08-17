Sioux Empire Community Theatre Presents ‘Young Frankenstein’

The Sioux Empire Community Theatre (SECT) is proud to present Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein.

SECT always puts out top notch entertainment showcasing the best of the Sioux Empire's local talent pool! And Young Frankenstein is no exception.

On the theatre's webpage, this production is described as follows:

Grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein, Frederick Frankenstein (pronounced “Fronk-en-steen”) inherits his family’s estate in Transylvania. With the help of a hunchbacked side-kick, Igor (pronounced “Eye-gore”), and a leggy lab assistant, Inga (pronounced normally), Frederick finds himself in the mad scientist shoes of his ancestors. “It’s alive!” he exclaims as he brings to life a creature to rival his grandfather’s. Eventually, of course, the monster escapes and hilarity continuously abounds.

They do warn, however, the show does involve some mature themes so viewer discretion is advised.

This production will not be presented at The Historic Orpheum Theatre downtown. This production will take place at Harrisburg North Middle School Performing Arts Center located at 2201 W 95th St. Sioux Falls, SD 57108.

All tickets are $10.

The show opens Friday, August 18th and runs through Sunday, August 20th.

Shows are Friday and Saturday at 7 PM and matinees Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM.

Tickets are available at the box office 315 N Phillips, or by phone 605-360-4800, or online at Sioux Empire Community Theatre .

