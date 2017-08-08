Sioux City Man Tries to Spend a $1 Million Dollar Bill – Then it Gets Even Worse

A $1 million dollar bill is tough to come by (unless your in the gag aisle of a novelty shop) but that didn't stop a Sioux City, Iowa man from giving it the ol' college try.

Dennis Strickland walked into a bank last week and tried to deposit the fake currency. According to the Sioux City Journal , police were promptly called to the scene.

When they asked the guy if he had any more of those bills in his pocket, the suspect pulled out a bag of meth. Oops.

By the way, in case you're wondering, the US Treasury has never printed a $1 million dollar bill.

