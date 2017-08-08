Sioux City Man Tries to Spend a $1 Million Dollar Bill – Then it Gets Even Worse
A $1 million dollar bill is tough to come by (unless your in the gag aisle of a novelty shop) but that didn't stop a Sioux City, Iowa man from giving it the ol' college try.
Dennis Strickland walked into a bank last week and tried to deposit the fake currency. According to the Sioux City Journal, police were promptly called to the scene.
When they asked the guy if he had any more of those bills in his pocket, the suspect pulled out a bag of meth. Oops.
By the way, in case you're wondering, the US Treasury has never printed a $1 million dollar bill.
