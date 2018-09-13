Sioux City Film Festival Offers Movies and Chance to Learn

For a lot of people the signs of fall means looking forward to sweatshirts, and all things pumpkin flavored.

For fellow movie nerds like myself it means we are hitting film festival season in the Midwest.

Last weekends Luverne Minnesota Dancing Spider Film Festival at the Vern Drive in delivered another great lineup of movies again this year.

The South Dakotas Film Festival is coming at the end of this month, and this week we get to check out the Sioux City International Film Festival.

This years Sioux City International Film Festival promises to deliver some great story telling on the big screen.

There will also be multiple opportunities to listen to and learn from some big names in the business.

For aspiring film makers, or movie lovers who want a peak behind the screens there will be Hollywood heavy hitters like Ron Clements, John Berhing, and Marty Ikler on hand.

For a complete look at all the events at this years Sioux City International Film Festival check out their website.