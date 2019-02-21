Singer Songwriter Showcase Saturday Night in Sioux Falls

Photo courtesy of Jason Kurtz

This Saturday from 7:00 pm till 9:00 pm don't miss another entertaining evening of the Singer Songwriter Showcase in Sioux Falls at Full Circle Book Co-op.

From the Full Circle Book Co-op event Facebook post: "Join our host Virginia Kathryn at the FCBC Saturday Singer/Songwriter Showcase (4S) where we will be featuring fantastic original work from Audrianna, Greyson Schulz, Sydney Elaine, and Dylan James Come early to make sure you have a drink and a seat, as many of you know our events have been filling to capacity crowds. A 5$ cover will be collected for the musicians."

For more upcoming events and Full Circle Book Co-op details check out their Facebook page here.

Filed Under: Full Circle Book Co-op, Sioux Falls
Categories: Articles, News
