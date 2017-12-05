Simple iPhone Hack Your Teen Need to Know

As the father of a teen with an iPhone this hack find was well worth sharing with him. Hopefully, he'll never need to use it, but it's nice to know it's there.

If someone should need to get a hold of the police discreetly, all you need to do is press the iPhone lock button 5 times fast. It's on the upper right side of the smartphone.

An "Emergency SOS" bar will pop up. Slide it to the right and it will immediately call an emergency operator. Your exact location will be made available to nearby emergency agency if you are unable to respond.

Again, it's not one I hope is ever used, but it's a little piece of mind for parents.

