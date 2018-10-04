Sign Up Now For Sioux Falls Trick or Treat Trail Run 2018

Sign up now for the premier Halloween event of the year! The 10th annual Trick or Treat Trail Run will be held Saturday, October 27th, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. The trail run will include a 5K Run / Walk & 10K Run. This is the 10th year this event has been raising funds for the Sioux Falls Steel Youth Fast-Pitch Softball Team.

Both events will take place at Pasley Park, Sioux Falls on the bike path along the scenic Big Sioux River. Runners and walkers of all ages are welcome!

There is also a really fun Candy Dash for runners/walkers, ages 3-10. This race is 1/2 mile. Each finisher receives a goodie bag and event shirt. Awards are given for best male and best female youth costumes. The Candy Dash starts at 9:30 am.

Early online registration is strongly encouraged at All Sports Central . Prizes awarded for the following categories.

Best Overall Costume: $50 Wiley’s Tavern Gift Card

Scariest: $25 Wiley’s Tavern Gift Card

Best Male: $25 Wiley’s Tavern Gift Card

Best Female: J Ella Boutique Gift Bag

Best Couple: Free Nights Stay To Grand Falls Casino With Two Buffet Passes and a $50 Wiley’s Tavern Gift Card

Best Themed Group (minimum of 4 members): $100 Wiley’s Tavern Gift Card

Best Media (TV, News, Media, etc..): $25 Wiley’s Tavern Gift Card

Best Girl (ages 3-10): $25 Kidtopia Gift Card

Best Boy (ages 3-10): $25 Kidtopia Gift Card

Costume judging will take place at Pasley Park next to the registration table inside the haunted house!! Costume judging will take place from 7:30 – 9:15 a.m. – Please arrive early! Ben Davis Productions will provide music!