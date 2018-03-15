Sign of Spring: Great Bear Tubing Hill to Close for Season

As the weather begins to warm up ushering in spring we're reminded that all good things must come to an end - even with snow and ice in the forecast. The Kirby Family Tubing Hill at Great Bear Ski Valley will close for the season Friday, March 16th at 10 pm. Hours of operation will be Thursday (March 15) 3:00 PM – 9:00 PM and Friday (March 16) 3:00 PM – 10:00 PM.

Great Bear will be opening for skiing and snowboarding through Sunday (March 16) 6:00 PM.

Note: When on top of the tubing hill my kids always say, "Dad, ride with me so we can hit the net at the bottom!" Wait...did they just call me fat?

However, we still have a great weekend at "The Bear" to look forward to. This Sunday (March 18) join the growing number of Snirt fans at Great Bear Ski Valley for the annual Snirt Fest. All the fun begins at 12:00 PM with all proceeds to benefit the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society.

Everyone’s favorite event, Pond Skimming, will begin at 4:00 PM. Brave skiers and snowboarders will attempt to make it across a pool of water.

Danny V

