Should South Dakota Schools Teach Kids How To Cook Bacon?

Do you suppose most every kid graduating from a South Dakota high school knows how to cook bacon? If they don't learn how at home perhaps they should be taught this fine art in school? This seems to be an idea being floated by a meat producer in Vermont.

Black River Meats states on their website that they are "committed to making the best smoked products in Vermont. All of the pork and beef we use in our smoked products comes directly from small farms in Vermont, New Hampshire, and New York from farmers who ethically and sustainably raise their animals."

They also know how to get right to the point about the important issue of bacon preparation. The cooking instructions on their bacon packages reads: "If you really don't know how to cook bacon, please contact our elected officials and complain about our education system. Every American should know how to cook bacon ... seriously."

Bravo Black River Meats... Bravo!