Shots Fired Early Thursday Morning in Eastern Sioux Falls

Gunshots rang out overnight near an apartment complex on the east side of Sioux Falls.

KSFY TV is reporting the incident took place early Thursday morning, (August 2) around 2:15 close to an apartment building located at East 10th Street and Sycamore Avenue.

According to police, not many details are available at this time. Sgt. Martin Hoffman with the Sioux Falls Police Department told KSFY , that officers did find evidence that a gun had been fired, however, there were no victims present once authorities arrived, and no obvious damage in the immediate crime scene area.

Earlier on Wednesday night (August 1), KSFY reports that police investigated another incident that happened a few blocks north of the Thursday morning crime scene at 10th and Sycamore. At this time police do not believe the two incidents are related, but that could change as the investigation continues.

Right now no arrests have been made, and police are confident there is no additional danger to the public.

If you have further information regarding the Thursday morning incident, authorities ask that you please contact Crime Stoppers at 367-7007 .

Source: KSFY TV

See Also: