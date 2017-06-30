Shots Fired during Road Rage Exchange, North Cliff Sioux Falls

A resident of Renner is in custody over a road rage exchange that escalated to shots being fired at another driver on North Cliff Avenue in Sioux Falls on Friday (June 30).

According to Sergeant Nick Cook with the Sioux Falls Police Department, police responded to 60th and North Cliff Avenue at 5:00 PM after reports of shots being fired. According to a statement from Sioux Falls Police Department:

During the investigation it was found that two vehicles were involved in a road rage incident near N. Minnesota Ave and 60 th St N where the driver of one vehicle fired at the second. The two vehicles then stopped near 60 th St N. and Cliff Ave where the driver got out of the vehicle and fired two additional shots near the second vehicle. Both vehicles were located shortly after by Officers.

Police identified the driver who fired the shots as Keana Gray, 31, of Renner. Gray was arrested on the scene and charged with aggravated assault, reckless discharge of a firearm, reckless driving and possession of marijuana.

Police said that the public was not in any danger, and later released a statement providing more details. No was injured during the incident and the firearm was apprehended by police.

