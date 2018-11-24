Shorthanded South Bay Sinks Sioux Falls Skyforce

Bouncing back from a 40-point loss on Friday, the South Bay Lakers scored 11 straight in the final moments to stun the Sioux Falls Skyforce 112-109 on Saturday at the Sanford Pentagon .

Most of the last three minutes and 34 seconds can be attributed to Scott Machado of South Bay (3-7) who was the primary ball handler on every late-game possession on offense and had a hand in at least seven of those eleven points that switched an eight-point deficit to a three-point lead.

Skyforce Head Coach Nevada Smith notes that the desire for winning in the second game of the weekend was much higher for the Lakers.

“I think (allowing) second chance opportunities with 22 offensive rebounds is too much. They wanted it more it seemed and they got after it on the glass.”

From one night to the next, guard Charles Cooke III says the Lakers had a much higher intensity in the rematch.

“They battled extremely hard, beat us to every punch on the glass and every 50/50 ball and were on every defensive assignment. We had some mental lapses down the stretch on defensive assignments, but was the offensive rebounds they were able to get cost us the game.”

Sioux Falls (8-2) got a huge night from Yante Maten who had 31 points and 19 rebounds, Briante Weber recorded 23 points with 8 steals, while Cooke scored 20 off the bench.

Machado led all scorers with 33 points with 9 assists for South Bay. Meanwhile Johnathan Williams scored 24 points with 10 rebounds.

South Bay gets back to action on Wednesday at home against the Texas Legends and Sioux Falls will get a week to prepare for a home date with Northern Arizona on Friday.