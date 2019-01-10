Shopko Closes Two More South Dakota Stores

Shopko customers will be losing the opportunity to browse through two more stores in South Dakota. Managers have confirmed that stores in Chamberlain and Custer will be closing.

Liquidation sales will begin within days, with the Customer location closing its doors for the final time April 7th. A contact at the Chamberlain store did not have a closure date.

Previously the announcement was made that stores in Dell Rapids, Redfield, Wagner and Webster were to close and liquidation sales were launched in each location immediately.

According to SiouxFalls.business , pharmacy customers' information was being transferred to Hy-Vee pharmacies, located inside the grocery store chain.

In previous years, Shopko purchased Pamida stores, rebranding them to Shopko Hometown. ALCO stores were also purchased and brought under the Shopko umbrella.

According to the site Retail Drive , Shopko Pharmacies sold select customer lists for 6 million dollars to help with ongoing operating expenses. The retail chain, based in Wisconsin, had 363 stores in 24 states before announcing the initial closure of 39 stores.