Shooting Leaves One Dead in Sioux Falls

A developing story this morning in Sioux Falls where police have responded to a shooting.

According to KSFY TV authorities are investigating a death after a shooting incident in the northwest part of Sioux Falls.

KSFY reports that police received a report of a shooting at a residence near North Galaxy Lane and West Benson Road around 9:15 PM Monday night.

According to Lt. Michael Colwill of the Sioux Falls Police Department one person died in the incident. The victim has not yet been identified.

Colwill said the individuals involved in the incident are known to each other. Police are interviewing everyone who was involved.

Investigators say the shooting appears to be an isolated incident, and the weapon has been located.

Again this is a developing story and more details will be made later at the Tuesday morning police briefing.

See Also: