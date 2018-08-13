Shooting in Sioux Falls Leaves One Man Dead

Shots were fired in two separate incidents over the weekend in Sioux Falls leaving one person dead and two others wounded.

According to police reports and KSFY TV a 25-year-old Sioux Falls man was shot and killed Sunday night around 10:00 PM.

The report indicates there was a large number of people gathering at the Farmers Market sight just north of Falls Park.

Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said an argument began between people who had bad blood. Clemons says some pushing and shoving allegedly led the suspect to pull out a handgun.

Two people were taken to the hospital where one died.

One other man remains in stable condition at a Sioux Falls hospital.

In a separate shooting on Saturday, August 11 and individual was walking near the intersection of 12th Street and Summit Avenue when a silver or a gray car slowed down parallel to him.

KSFY reports that the passenger then allegedly fired five to eight shots into the ground from the window of the car.

The victim told police he did not know the suspects.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 877-367-7007.

