UPDATE : Two people have been arrested after police linked a vehicle to the shooting incident, stopped the vehicle at 14th and Main.

Zachary Matthew-Lee Hampton, 18, from Sioux Falls and Reality Vincent Shoulderblade, 18 from Sioux Falls were both charged with obstruction and fleeing police among other charges.

According to the Associated Police, "Police spokesman Sam Clemens says the shooting happened about 9:40 p.m. Tuesday when a group of people went to a home to collect on a debt. Clemens says at some point shots were fired and a 17-year-old male who was waiting in a car was struck in the leg. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A dog was also struck and later died at a vet's office."

Sioux Falls Police responded to a shooting in the central part of the city late Tuesday night.

According to KSFY TV , the incident took place around 9:40 PM on Tuesday, (February 19) in the 800 block of North Dakota Avenue.

Police Sergeant Tarah Walton told KSFY TV, according to reports, an altercation between people in the neighborhood led to a series of handgun gunshots being fired.

KSFY is reporting that officers were also forced to respond to another call in the area of 14th Street and Main Avenue at roughly the same time as the reported shooting happened. At this time, police have yet to confirm if the two incidents were somehow connected.

We do know that a house on North Dakota Avenue between 1st and 2nd street was taped off with police tape on Tuesday night as police were investigating.

KSFY also reports that officers were busy searching an alley near 14th and Main during the time both incidents took place.

More details on this developing story as they become available.

