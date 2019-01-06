A death investigation and search for a suspect is underway in Sioux Falls after a body was found near 14th Street and 3rd Avenue in Sioux Falls.

According to Captain Blaine Larsen, on Sunday (January 6) at 3:40 PM, officers from the Sioux Falls Police Department responded to a shooting in the 600 Block of South 3rd Avenue, where a dead man was found who appeared to have died from a gunshot wound. The victim was found in the alleyway area south of 14th Street.

Investigators are now talking to witnesses and following tips to identify the victim. The suspect was described as a bald man, who was running away from the scene at the time of the shooting. The suspect's vehicle was described as a silver or gray sedan.

Further information has been gathered by police but is being withheld during the early stages of the investigation.

Any information or tips can be provided directly to the Sioux Falls Police Department, or you can remain anonymous by reporting information to Crimestoppers at 367-7007