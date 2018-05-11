ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels' schedule limited Shohei Ohtani's chances to hit over the past four games. When the Angels got back home and put their two-way rookie sensation back in the lineup, Ohtani hadn't missed a beat.

Neither had the rest of the Angels, who are putting big offensive numbers almost every night lately.

Ohtani hit his fifth homer and added an RBI double, and Ian Kinsler had a two-run homer among his three hits in the Angels' seventh win in nine games, 7-4 over the Minnesota Twins on Thursday night.

Justin Upton also homered in his third straight game and Kole Calhoun drove in the tiebreaking run in the sixth inning as the Angels snapped Minnesota's five-game winning streak.

Los Angeles has scored at least five runs in seven of its last eight games, and nearly everybody in a halo cap had a big hit in the opener of an 11-game homestand.

Ohtani was outstanding in his first start at designated hitter since last Friday. His pitching duties and two interleague games had limited him to two at-bats in the past four games.

Ohtani turned Trevor Hildenberger's belt-high outside sinker into his first homer of May, blasting it 413 feet to the fake rock pile beyond left-center field in the seventh inning.

Ohtani also drove in Albert Pujols in the third for his first multi-RBI game since April 12, showing off his incredible speed on the basepaths while taking second.

Andrelton Simmons had three hits for the Angels, and Garrett Richards pitched five-hit ball into the sixth inning of the opener of the Angels' longest homestand of the season.

Brian Dozier hit a three-run homer off Richards in the sixth inning before Max Kepler followed with a tying solo shot off Jose Alvarez (2-0). But the Angels reclaimed the lead moments later and eventually ended Minnesota's longest streak of the season.

