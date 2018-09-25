Shocking Trend: Electrocuting Brain to Spark Creativity

This may seem like a no-brainer, pardon the pun, but scientists have released an official report warning everyone about the dangers of a homemade brain-shocking machine.

This disturbing trend called "transcranial electrical stimulation" delivers an electrical shock to the brain to boost creativity in students.

Although researchers say that using a very low power current can indeed jump-start your creativity but they are also worried that people are building their own machines at home and giving themselves a shock these homemade gadgets.

According to some reports , parents are even doing it to their kids!

It just seems strange that people have to be warned about electrocuting their brains, isn’t it? Perhaps unplugging from all of the social media distortions and finding a quiet room with a book with some classical music would be a better approach.

But hey, what do I know?