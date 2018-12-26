Sheriff’s Office Warns: Roads In South Dakota Getting Bad

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls is forecasting a winter storm for much of South Dakota into portions of Minnesota and Iowa.

The Lincoln County Sheriffs department has posted a video on their Facebook page concerning road conditions the next couple of days and ask you to take these tips.

"Roads in our county are beginning to get slippery. We've had several crashes on I-29 this morning. Please be mindful of the ever changing road conditions within the next couple of days. Turn your headlights on, increase your following distance, turn off cruse control, wear your seatbelts, and please move over for first responders."

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued the following warning:

A major winter storm will develop. Periods of light to moderate snow as well as light icing will be possible today. Conditions will deteriorate from west to east tonight with the heaviest snowfall west of Interstate 29 with 8 to 16 inches possible from the James Valley west. Northwest winds will increase through the night into Thursday morning with gusts around 40 mph likely.