Out of all the big trailer debuts at Comic-Con, our favorite was Shazam , based on the classic DC Comics series about a boy who gets magic powers from an ancient wizard and becomes a superhero. Technically, though, Shazam isn’t based on a DC series; Shazam (or Captain Marvel, as he was originally called for years and years until another company you might have heard of laid claim to that name) was created by Bill Parker and C.C. Beck for Fawcett Comics. Many years later, the rights to the character was purchased by DC. And there’s a reference to Fawcett in the Shazam trailer? Did you catch it?

We did, along with a whole bunch of other references, callbacks, and comic book homages. ScreenCrush’s Ryan Arey collected them all in the video above. They include clever shoutouts to Justice League and the rest of the DC Extended Universe, and an update of Captain Marvel’s original comic-book origin from Whiz Comics #2 almost 80 years ago.

If you enjoyed this video about the Shazam trailer breaking down all the cool secrets, check out some more of our videos below, including our comparison of The Dark Knight and Tim Burton’s Batman , our theories how Steve Trevor is alive in Wonder Woman 1984 , and our comparison of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Captain America: Civil War . Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel . Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes.