Sharp Eye in Sioux Falls Neighborhood Busts Possible Crime Ring

A concerned citizen noted suspicious behavior on Monday. Those fears were well-founded as two people were arrested and a lot of stolen items were discovered.

Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens says the discovery was made around 10:00 AM in the 1000 block of South Sunburst Place.

“They were hanging out and didn’t have a good reason why they were there. One of the officers saw there was a rifle in the back. It was discovered that the driver of the vehicle was on parole and the passenger was on probation.”

A short time later, the officers were authorized to search the vehicle. A total of five guns including one with an altered serial number were found along with prescription pills, marijuana, meth, plus stolen checks and stolen credit cards.

Currently,  the 19-year old man and 18-year old woman various burglary and drug charges. That list could increase pending the results of the investigation. The two suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

 

