‘Shark Tank’s’ Daymond John Coming to Sioux Falls in May

Sioux Falls is about to get a visit from a shark next May.

KSFY TV reports that Daymond John from ABC's "Shark Tank" has signed on to be the featured speaker for the Sioux Falls Convention and Visitors Bureau 2019 Visitor Industry Annual Luncheon.

The event is scheduled, for Tuesday, May 14, (2019) at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

John, the author of two New York Times Best-Selling books: "Rise and Grind" in 2018 and "The Power of Broke" in 2016, has also won the 2017 NAACP Image Award for “Outstanding Literary Work" in the Instructional category.

As KSFY reports , John is known around the world as “The People’s Shark.” He continues to be one of the most sought-after branding and marketing experts in the country, and, has also been appointed a Presidential Ambassador of Global Entrepreneurship.

Fans of John, are used to seeing him star with the likes of Mr. Wonderful, (AKA) Kevin O'Leary, Mark Cuban, Barbra Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Alex Rodriguez, Lori Greiner, and others on the ABC television show "Shark Tank" each week.

The 2019 Sioux Falls CVB luncheon is co-sponsored by First PREMIER Bank, Graham Automotive, and SMG/Sioux Falls Convention Center.

