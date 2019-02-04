‘Shark Tank’ casting call coming to Nebraska

Are you an inspiring entrepreneur looking to get your business, product or idea off the ground? If so, then you mark your calendars because "Shark Tank" will be holding an open casting call in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The event will be held at the Pinnacle Bank Arena on April 5 and 6 from 9:00AM-11:00AM. According to Omaha.com , pitches will begin at 10:00AM and participants won't be pitching to the show's sharks but to the casting team. Each participant will have between one or two minutes to pitch their idea. To apply at an Open Call you must have a completed Application Packet. Download the Application HERE and bring it with you.

If you are planning on making a pitch you must be 18 or older or accompanied by an adult. This is the first Nebraska casting call for the show. Usually, each open casting event brings in roughly 200 or 300 pitches.

Source: Omaha.com