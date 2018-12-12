Shareef Abdur-Rahim Named President of the NBA G-League

Shareef Abdur-Rahim has been named the new NBA G-League President this week.

Adbur-Rahim takes over for Malcolm Turner who accepted the Athletic Director job at Vanderbilt.

Turner has helped take the G-League to new heights and Abdur-Rahim will have to fill some big shoes in his new role.

Prior to taking over as the NBA G-League President, Abdur-Rahim was the NBA Vice President of Basketball Operations.

Before that, he was the Assistant GM of the Sacramento Kings and served as the GM of the Reno Bighorns.

Abdur-Rahim had a very successful NBA career, playing 12 seasons in the league after being the No. 3 pick in the 1996 NBA Draft and was a All Star in the 2001-2002 season.

Malcolm Turner will officially step away on January 11 and Abdur-Rahim will take over at that time.