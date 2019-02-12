National 211 Day was this week. A simple reminder of the importance of volunteers and the difference they make in our communities. The good news is there is never a shortage of opportunities to truly help people, lift spirits and change a bad day into a good one.

The Helpline Center is all about helping people make connections, with each other, with assistance when needed and with causes they care deeply about. Every week they highlight some of the volunteer positions available to community members who want to make those connections.

Musical programs - Dow Rummel Village is seeking entertainers to share their musical talents with the residents in afternoon and evening performances

Packing lunches for the working poor - Business, youth, and church groups, as well as service clubs, are invited to contribute to the cost of and pack sack lunches on Monday evenings or Wednesday middays

Special Olympics Sioux Falls - This wonderful organization supports the efforts and participation of over 400 differently-abled athletes in the Sioux Falls area. Right now a small number of athlete parents, family and friends are handling the majority of volunteering duties and they could use a helping hand.

These are but a few of the opportunities awaiting you at the Helpline Center . For more information simply call 211, or go to the Helpline Center's website

