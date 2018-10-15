Sexual Assault on SDSU Campus, Police Search for Suspect

Brookings authorities are searching for a suspect following a reported sexual assault on the campus of South Dakota State University that took place Sunday (October 14).

KSFY TV is reporting that the assault took place at a residence hall in Jackrabbit Village, according to the University Police Department.

SDSU sent an email to all students Sunday night notifying them of the incident.

According to the email, the suspect was allowed into the residence hall but police do not believe he is an SDSU student.

Brookings Police describe the suspect as a white man around 18-20 years of age, about 5'6" to 5'9" tall with an average build. He was last seen wearing a yellow University of Iowa sweatshirt and a grey baseball cap.

Anyone with details about the incident should call 605-688-5117.

In a related story, a University of Minnesota report shows rising numbers of sexual assault reports on campus, but experts say that may be the result of increased awareness and not rising crime.

The university's 2018 Safety and Security Report shows 19 reports rape in 2017, up from 10 reports the previous year. Reports of fondling also rose to 14 last year, up from eight in 2016.

