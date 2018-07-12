Severe Thunderstorm Watch Thursday Night

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of southeastern South Dakota including Sioux Falls until 10:00 PM Thursday.

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

   * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of 
     North central and northeastern Nebraska
     South central and southeastern South Dakota

   * Effective this Thursday afternoon and evening from 325 PM until
     1000 PM CDT.

   * Primary threats include...
     Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible
     Isolated large hail events to 1 inch in diameter possible

   SUMMARY...Thunderstorms should increase in coverage/intensity along
   a slow-moving front from north central Nebraska into southeastern
   South Dakota this afternoon into this evening.  The main threat will
   be damaging winds with multicell storm clusters developing toward
   the east-northeast.

   The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 55
   statute miles north and south of a line from 45 miles west of Mullen
   NE to 10 miles east of Sioux Falls SD. For a complete depiction of
   the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS
   WOU3).

   PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

   REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are
   favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.
   Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening
   weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible
   warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce
   tornadoes.

 

