Severe Thunderstorm Watch Thursday Night

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of North central and northeastern Nebraska South central and southeastern South Dakota * Effective this Thursday afternoon and evening from 325 PM until 1000 PM CDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible Isolated large hail events to 1 inch in diameter possible SUMMARY...Thunderstorms should increase in coverage/intensity along a slow-moving front from north central Nebraska into southeastern South Dakota this afternoon into this evening. The main threat will be damaging winds with multicell storm clusters developing toward the east-northeast. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 55 statute miles north and south of a line from 45 miles west of Mullen NE to 10 miles east of Sioux Falls SD. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU3). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.