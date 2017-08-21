A S evere Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for pars of South Dakota until 7:00 PM Monday (August 21).

1135 AM CDT Mon Aug 21 2017 The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Northwest Iowa Southwest Minnesota Northeast Nebraska Southeast South Dakota * Effective this Monday morning and evening from 1135 AM until 700 PM CDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered damaging winds and isolated significant gusts to 75 mph possible Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 2 inches in diameter possible SUMMARY...Cluster of severe storms over south-central South Dakota should continue east-southeast with additional storm development possible to its south and east. A swath of large hail and damaging winds is expected this afternoon. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 75 statute miles north and south of a line from 45 miles south of Chamberlain SD to 30 miles north of Storm Lake IA. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU0). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.