A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for pars of South Dakota until 7:00 PM Monday (August 21).

 1135 AM CDT Mon Aug 21 2017

   The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

   * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of 
     Northwest Iowa
     Southwest Minnesota
     Northeast Nebraska
     Southeast South Dakota

   * Effective this Monday morning and evening from 1135 AM until
     700 PM CDT.

   * Primary threats include...
     Scattered damaging winds and isolated significant gusts to 75
       mph possible
     Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 2
       inches in diameter possible

   SUMMARY...Cluster of severe storms over south-central South Dakota
   should continue east-southeast with additional storm development
   possible to its south and east. A swath of large hail and damaging
   winds is expected this afternoon.

   The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 75
   statute miles north and south of a line from 45 miles south of
   Chamberlain SD to 30 miles north of Storm Lake IA. For a complete
   depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update
   (WOUS64 KWNS WOU0).

   PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

   REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are
   favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.
   Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening
   weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible
   warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce
   tornadoes.

 

