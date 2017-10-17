Several cows were killed, injured or lost in a weekend crash east of Mitchell, South Dakota.

The state Public Safety Department says a semitrailer hauling 99 cows went out of control on Interstate 90 about 2:30 AM Saturday. The semi rolled in the median, throwing cattle from the trailer.

Two pickup trucks and another semi struck cows walking on the interstate. No serious injuries to people were reported.

The Daily Republic reports that a stretch of the interstate was shut down for several hours.

Source: The Daily Republic , Associated Press

