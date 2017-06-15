Seven People With Guns, Pepper Spray Scare Sioux Falls Apartment Residents

A bizarre incident reported at a residence in the east side of Sioux Falls Wednesday night.

"The people inside the apartment heard a knock at the door," according to Sioux Falls Police Department Information Officer Sam Clemens.

"When the door was opened, seven people came in. There were four people originally in the apartment. The seven that came in the apartment started spraying pepper spray around the room. Three of them pulled handguns. The four victims in the apartment took off and ran to a back room and jumped out the window."

Clemens says the intruders left without taking much.

"When one of the victims returned the only thing he found missing was a pair of shoes. At this point we have limited information on the suspects but we are still trying to track them down."

Clemens says none of the people that jumped out the window suffered injuries.

