Seven Arrested in Sioux Falls Drug Bust on Wednesday

Some illegal narcotics traffickers were picked up by police as an investigation turned up a handful in this case. The effort to eradicate drugs from the community is far from over.

Captain Loren McManus of the Sioux Falls Police Department reported on a probe conducted by the Sioux Falls Area Drug Task Force that served a warrant in the 1000 block of South Glendale Avenue.

“The task force had been working on some information at this particular residence and they executed the search warrant on Wednesday. They found a small amount of marijuana there were small baggies that were commonly used for packaging. There was also cocaine residue located and an amount of hydrocodone pills as well.”

There were five Sioux Falls residents arrested on the charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, inhabiting a room where a controlled substance is illegally stored and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The story doesn’t end there as McManus says police extracted a juvenile from the situation.

“The (task force) also located a 17-year old female who was at that residence living with her boyfriend. They contacted Lutheran Social Services and did some work to get her reunited with her mother who lives out of Sioux Falls.”

Another 17-year old female happened upon the scene while the warrant was being served. She happened to be visiting her boyfriend, but was arrested for possession of marijuana that she had on her person.

The owner of the house was also arrested on the charge of keeping a place where drugs are used or sold. All of those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

